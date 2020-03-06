Biden condemns Nazi protester at Sanders rally

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE came to the support of rival Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday after a protester unfurled a Nazi flag and shouted anti-Jewish slurs at one of Sanders's campaign rallies.

I don't care who you're supporting, attacks like this against a man who could be the first Jewish President are disgusting and beyond the pale. Hatred and bigotry have no place in America — and it's up to all of us to root out these evils wherever they're found. https://t.co/Q1Pz3hRUDS — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 6, 2020

A man identified as a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League was removed from a Sanders campaign rally in Phoenix on Thursday after unveiling a flag with a swastika and shouting obscenities and other slurs.

Sanders said after the fact that "whoever it was, I think they’re a little outnumbered tonight.”

The Vermont senator is the son of Polish immigrants who fled the Holocaust in Europe.

“Good people, regardless of how they vote, should call this out in no uncertain terms,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told NBC News.

Mike Casca, a spokesman for the Sanders campaign, told The Hill on Friday that "the senator is aware of the flag with the swastika on it and is disturbed by it."