The Hill's Campaign Report: Next round of primaries favors Biden

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here's what we're watching today on the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADING THE DAY:

LOOKING AHEAD: After a momentous showing on South Carolina, the Democratic primary map moving forward is looking more and more favorable for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE. The next states up are Idaho, North Dakota, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington, as well as Michigan, which will be the biggest prize of the night. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.) unexpectedly won the Great Lakes State in the 2016 Democratic primary, narrowly beating Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWomen ask 'if not now when?' after Warren exits presidential race Pelosi: 'We'll have a woman president' someday The Hill's Campaign Report: Warren exits, setting up Sanders, Biden battle MORE by roughly one point. However, it looks like the state will be more difficult for Sanders to win four years later. A new Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll released Tuesday showed Biden leading Sanders with 29 percent support from likely Democratic primary voters. The progressive senator trailed with 22.5 percent support. Both candidates are paying close attention to the state. Sanders cancelled a rally in Mississippi, which will likely be friendlier ground for Biden, to campaign in Michigan. Biden has also had a large presence in the state and is set to visit Grand Rapids on Monday. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharKlobuchar requests independent probe of murder case from 2002: report Biden pledges to reinstate Obama-era protections in LGBTQ plan Pelosi: 'We'll have a woman president' someday MORE (D), who endorsed Biden after dropping out of the race last week, will stump for Biden in the state this weekend.

Meanwhile, the states following next week's contests are also on the candidates' radar. Voters in Florida, Arizona, Ohio and Illinois will head to the polls on March 17. Florida will be the biggest prize that night with 219 delegates up for grabs. Polls are predicting Biden will have a blowout performance in the Sunshine State. A survey from St. Pete Polls found Biden at 61 percent support in Florida, while Sanders trailed far behind at 12 percent. Sanders will face an uphill climb in the state for a number of reasons, maybe most notably for his recent comments praising Fidel Castro's communist government in Cuba for improving literacy in the island nation. He will also likely struggle with the state's suburban population, which may not be crazy about Trump, but is extremely weary of Sanders's far-left stances.

--Julia Manchester

READ MORE:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries by The Hill's Niall Stanage

Biden, Sanders set for key battle in Michigan by The Hill's Tal Axelrod and Marty Johnson

FROM THE TRAIL:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Warren on Sanders supporters' online attacks: 'I think it's a real problem' MORE (D-Mass.) suggested to reporters after she dropped out of the race on Thursday that she would have more to say about the role gender plays in politics in the near future. "Gender in this race, you know that is the trap question for every woman. If you say yeah there was sexism in this race, everyone says 'whiner.' And if you say there was no sexism, about a bazillion women think, 'what planet do you live on?'" she said. Warren is the last major female candidate to drop out of the race. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardWarren says a woman can still be president, 'it's just going to be a little longer' Pelosi: 'We'll have a woman president' someday Pelosi says 'element of misogyny' undermines women like Warren MORE (D-Hawaii) is still in, but she has not been competitive in any of the contests so far. News of Warren dropping out forced a number of women across the country to ask themselves why it's been so hard for a woman to be elected to the highest office in the land.

Fox News announced on Friday that they will host a town hall with Sanders ahead of the Michigan primary. "We welcome Senator Sanders back to FOX News for a substantive conversation," Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, said in a statement. The event will take place on Monday in Detroit from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. The event will be co-moderated by "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum.

PERSPECTIVES:

Nicholas Kristof: Biden is the candidate of change

Matthew Walther: Bernie needs to find his killer instinct

Mindy Isser: A plea for Warren to endorse Sanders

Lauren Leader: How Warren blew up the status quo

Timothy Head: The 2020 election will be decided by America's faith and values

Brendan Fischer: The 'no Super PAC' oath is dead

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

The Senate race in North Carolina between Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisVulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday NC Democrat Cal Cunningham set to face Tillis in November MORE (R) and Democrat Cal Cunningham is a toss-up, according to the nonpartisan election analysts at The Cook Political Report.

Polls in recent days have shown tight Senate races in Arizona, North Carolina, Colorado and Maine. All of those Senate seats are currently held by Republicans, and forecasters increasingly view the Senate as up for grabs in November.

POLL WATCH:

ADVERTISEMENT

EMERSON – MISSOURI

Biden: 48 percent

Sanders: 44 percent

Gabbard: 2 percent

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

March 10:

ADVERTISEMENT

-Idaho primaries

-Michigan primaries

-Mississippi primaries

-Missouri primaries

-North Dakota Democratic caucuses

-Washington State primaries

March 15:

-Eleventh Democratic presidential primary debate

March 17:

-Arizona Democratic primary

-Florida primaries

-Illinois primaries

-Ohio primaries

March 24:

-Georgia primaries

March 29:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

ONE FUN THING:

SHOTSKI: 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton made news on Wednesday, saying that she is not planning on endorsing anyone in the 2020 Democratic primary, but she's not ruling out shotskis.

Clinton appeared on on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on Thursday, where she partook in a shotski with Cohen and "Real Housewives of New York" star Dorina Medley.

Secretary Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton just did a shotski on #WWHL. I’m living. pic.twitter.com/fgxYHgVI7I — VK (@votekamala) March 6, 2020

Talk about living your best life.

We'll see you on Monday with a preview of the Tuesday contests!