Ex-Sen. Joe Donnelly endorses Biden

Former Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyLobbying world 70 former senators propose bipartisan caucus for incumbents Ginsburg health scare raises prospect of election year Supreme Court battle MORE (D-Ind.) endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenJane Fonda endorses Sanders Democratic senator requests classified briefing ahead of Burisma-related subpoena vote Durbin endorses Biden: He 'can start to heal the wounds of this divided nation' MORE’s White House bid as the former vice president racks up support from establishment figures.

Donnelly, who was unseated in the 2018 midterms, cited Biden’s tenure in the Obama administration as making him uniquely qualified to take the White House in November.

“His tenure as a United States Senator and as Vice President of the United States has prepared him to enter the office of the Presidency and execute America’s priorities on day one,” Donnelly said in a statement.

“During my time in the United States Senate, I served on the Armed Services Committee, and I worked closely with President Obama and Vice President Biden on many of the most pressing national security issues facing our country," he continued. "Joe Biden is the battle-tested leader we need at the helm of our country’s military. He will be ready on day one to regain America’s footing with our global partners and face our adversaries in a strategic way.”

Donnelly is just the latest high-profile Democrat who has come out in support of Biden, who has received a crush of endorsements after a resounding win in last week’s South Carolina primary and victories in 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states.

Indiana will hold its primary on May 5 and will allocate 82 pledged delegates.