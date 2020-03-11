Biden defeats Sanders in Idaho primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) in Idaho’s primary on Tuesday, flipping a state Sanders had won in 2016.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The former vice president led Sanders by nearly 5,500 votes with about 77 percent of precincts reporting.

Idaho’s primary, one of six nominating contests Tuesday, will award a total of 20 pledged delegates.

Biden's win built on victories in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri. The races in North Dakota and Washington, the two other states holding nominating contests Tuesday, are still too close to call.

Sanders surpassed the 15 percent threshold statewide to garner delegates from Idaho, though it is still unclear just how many he will take away from the state.

Biden's victory is just the latest in a winning streak that started in South Carolina on Feb. 29 and continued with successes in 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states last week.

With his win in top-prize Michigan and other states on Tuesday, Biden has taken command of the Democratic race, further narrowing Sanders's delegate path.