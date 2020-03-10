Biden beats Sanders in Michigan primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) in Michigan’s primary, taking the top prize of the six states voting Tuesday.

Multiple news outlets called the race for Biden shortly after 9 p.m. ET.

Michigan’s primary, which will allocate a total of 125 pledged delegates, was seen as a must-win contest for both candidates as Democrats look to win back a state that went to President Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE in 2016.

Biden was leading by double digits in the state with 40 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, following projected wins in Mississippi and Missouri.

Sanders won the Michigan primary over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE in 2016. However, he was unable to expand his coalition in the Great Lakes state in the face of Biden's broad base of support.

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, hit Biden and the Democratic establishment in a statement following Biden's win in Michigan.

"It is also clear that the Democrat establishment has rallied around the confused Joe Biden in an effort to deny the nomination to Bernie Sanders. Either way, President Trump is on an unstoppable drive toward re-election," Parscale said.

Biden continued to perform well with black voters, which gave him broad support in the South Carolina and last week's Super Tuesday primaries.

NBC News exit polls showed 66 percent of the state's black voters voted for Biden, along with 66 percent voters over the age of 45.

Sixty-three percent of Biden voters in Michigan said they identified as "moderate" or "conservative," while 63 percent of Biden's voters said they made their decision this month.

Biden also continued to be a favorite for voters who ranked defeating Trump and uniting the country as their top priorities, according to the exit polls.



The former vice president's win appears to put him on a direct track to the Democratic nomination.

Biden and Sanders are set to compete in the primary states of Arizona, Florida, Ohio and Illinois next week.

The four states, which have 577 delegates at stake, appear to favor Biden.