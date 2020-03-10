Biden wins Missouri primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE won Missouri’s primary Tuesday night, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.).

Biden was favored to win in Missouri, which will award 68 delegates.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden almost immediately after polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Less than 1 percent of precincts in the state are reporting their results.

The early win in Missouri is the latest show of strength for Biden in the South. After capturing a decisive victory in South Carolina late last month, the former vice president went on to rack up wins in North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia on Super Tuesday.

The victory came as Biden also scored a win in Mississippi, which also held its Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Biden's swift win in Missouri is an early sign of strength for the former vice president. Sanders lost the state to eventual nominee Hillary Clinton by fewer than 1,500 votes — about one-fifth of a percentage point — in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Five other states are holding their Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday: Mississippi, Michigan, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington.

Biden is hoping to widen his delegate lead after notching victories in 10 Super Tuesday states last week. Sanders, meanwhile, is hoping to bounce back with strong finishes in Michigan, North Dakota, Washington and Idaho, four states he carried in the 2016 nominating contest.