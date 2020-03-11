Sanders defeats Biden in North Dakota

By Tal Axelrod - 03/11/20 08:25 AM EDT
 
Sanders defeats Biden in North Dakota
© Getty Images

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) defeated former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE in the North Dakota primary on Tuesday, prevailing in a state he had also won in 2016. 

North Dakota awards 14 pledged delegates, tying Wyoming for hosting the smallest nominating race in the continental United States. 

DEVELOPING

Tags Bernie Sanders Joe Biden