Trump: 'Democrats don't want anything to do with Crazy Bernie'

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE on Sunday morning suggested the Democratic presidential primaries were “rigged” against Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE (I-Vt.) after several of Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE’s centrist competitors withdrew and endorsed the former vice president ahead of Super Tuesday.

Trump also suggested without evidence that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) instructed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBloomberg made a 'yuge' mistake dropping out Bill Maher defends Chris Matthews, mocks harassment claim Biden must first unite the party to defeat Trump MORE (D-Mass.) to end her candidacy after Super Tuesday to draw votes away from Sanders, tweeting, “Did the DNC & Dems tell Elizabeth Warren to wait? If so, they were deadly, the race would have been over, & Bernie would have won.”

“Dirty double dealing? Nobody knows for sure, & history will be the judge. But I say, here we go AGAIN, Bernie!” Trump added.

While Trump has repeatedly suggested the nomination process is “rigged” against Sanders, the senator's campaign has rejected the characterization.

“We’re not going to play that game” senior Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver said in February.