Sanders: 'I never expected in my life as an American to see a swastika at a major political rally'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE (I-Vt.) said Sunday he “never expected” to see a swastika at a major political rally, after a man was removed from one of his events in Phoenix for displaying a flag with the Nazi symbol.

“[The] idea that a swastika, a symbol of everything this country stands against ... [is] obviously unspeakable," Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that around 400,000 Americans died fighting in WWII.

“[It’s] something I never expected in my life, as an American to see a swastika at a major political rally. It is horrible,” Sanders added.

Sanders has the chance be the first Jewish major party presidential nominee.

He said he did not see the flag, as it was unveiled behind him at the rally, and didn’t see it when he turned around at the rally after hearing the boos. He learned about it quickly after he left the stage.

The Secret Service said Thursday no presidential candidate has requested protection from its agents.