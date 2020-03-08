Sanders says campaign is in communication with health officials about rallies amid coronavirus outbreak

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE (I-Vt.) said Sunday his presidential campaign is in contact with public health officials in every place he has planned rallies as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperJake Tapper, Dana Bash, Jorge Ramos to moderate CNN, Univision debate in Arizona Biden sets sights on key Super Tuesday states amid newfound momentum Biden calls Clyburn's criticism of campaign 'right' MORE asked Sanders at what point rallies are no longer worth the risk, noting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned people at high risk of getting sick to avoid crowds as much as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All that I can tell you Jake is we are in communication with public health officials wherever we go,” Sander said, adding that he held a rally in Chicago the day before with 15,000 people.

“I love rallies, but your point is well taken. We will not endanger the health of anybody in this country,” he said. He added his campaign is watching the outbreak “very carefully” and is in “constant contact” with health officials.”

Tapper also noted Sanders himself is an “older American and the CDC recommends older Americans limit travel and avoid crowds." Tapper added that both former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE, Sanders’s primary opponent, and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE are also over 70.

Sanders said maybe in in the “best of all possible worlds,” he’d be limiting his travel, but right now he said his campaign is “running as hard as we can.”