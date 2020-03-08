Sanders on sexism facing female candidates: We're making progress, but 'it's too slow'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE (I-Vt.) said Sunday the country has made progress in terms of electing women but the progress has been “too slow.”

CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperJake Tapper, Dana Bash, Jorge Ramos to moderate CNN, Univision debate in Arizona Biden sets sights on key Super Tuesday states amid newfound momentum Biden calls Clyburn's criticism of campaign 'right' MORE asked Sanders if sexism and other forms of bigotry remain hurdles for candidates, following Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBloomberg made a 'yuge' mistake dropping out Bill Maher defends Chris Matthews, mocks harassment claim Biden must first unite the party to defeat Trump MORE (D-Mass.) exiting the race, leaving two white male major candidates: Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE.

“Look the answer short answer is yes, I do. I think women have obstacles places in front of them that men do not have,” Sanders responded.

“On the other hand, we have made progress in last 40, 50 years in terms of number of women now in Congress,” he said, adding that only a few decades ago Rep. Barbara Ann Mikulski (D-Md.) was the only woman serving in the House.

“But [the] day has got to come sooner … that women can see themselves equally represented,” in politics and in leadership in companies across America, Sanders said.

“[We’re] making progress, but it’s too slow and we’ve got to get rid of all the sexism that exists,” Sanders said.

The Democratic presidential primary began with the most diverse field of candidates in U.S. history, including an unprecedented six women.

Warren dropped out last week after a disappointing finish in Super Tuesday races. She said she will not immediately endorse a candidate.

Sanders, who shares much of the same progressive agenda as Warren’s campaign, told Tapper he is not going to speculate on a possible endorsement from Warren.

He added that he would love to have Warren’s support and the support of her supporters.