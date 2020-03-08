Clinton: 'I'd love to have a woman on the ticket, finally -- again'

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Biden must first unite the party to defeat Trump Trump sets up for bruising campaign against Biden MORE said in an interview broadcast Sunday that while she would leave the decision about a running mate up to the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, she would “love to have a woman on the ticket, finally -- again.”

“There are so many factors that go into it,” she told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. “Personally, I’d love to have a woman on the ticket, finally -- again. We’ve had two women vice presidential candidates -- one for the Democrats, one for the Republicans.”

“But obviously, I’d like to keep that moving, and actually have it happen in this election that someone would be the first woman vice president,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin have been the only female vice presidential candidates from the major parties.

Clinton also encouraged the eventual Democratic presidential nominee to “take a really hard look at the Electoral College”

“Because I think our nominee could win the popular vote again, as I did, but that doesn’t matter, as we know,” she said.

Clinton, the Democratic nominee in 2016, won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes, but lost to President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE, who earned 304 Electoral College votes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE (I-Vt.) are vying for the Democratic nomination, with Biden currently retaining 664 delegates, and Sanders getting 573. Some of the Super Tuesday delegates have not been distributed yet.