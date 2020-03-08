Trump, his campaign promote edited Biden video

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE and his campaign promoted an edited video of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE that incorrectly made it seem like he endorsed a Trump reelection.

The edited version of the video had received 4.2 million views and 19,400 retweets after Trump shared it as of Sunday afternoon. The footage is from Biden’s speech in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday.

"Excuse me. We can only reelect Donald Trump," Biden appears to say, but the rest of his sentence is cut off.

He actually said, “Excuse me. We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign.”

Biden made the comments while discouraging “negative attacks” against his Democratic opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE (I-Vt.).

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE and senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis both also shared the edited video, and the president retweeted it Saturday.

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said the president “has made it inescapably clear that he’s terrified of Joe Biden.”

"It's not surprising that Trump's re-election campaign is resorting to more disinformation about the Vice President -- after all, Trump himself is so panicked about Joe Biden that he got himself impeached trying to force a foreign country to lie about him," Bates said, according to CNN.

Trump and his campaign have emphasized Biden’s gaffes throughout the campaign, including when he said “Super Thursday” instead of “Super Tuesday.”