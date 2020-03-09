Cory Booker endorses Biden

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOn The Trail: Warren falls victim to the electability obsession Budowsky: Biden should pull together a 'dream team of rivals' The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.) announced his support for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE's presidential campaign early Monday, building on his endorsements from his former primary opponents.

"The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose," Booker, who ended his own presidential campaign in January, said in a tweet.

"@JoeBiden won’t only win - he’ll show there's more that unites us than divides us," the senator said, adding that Biden will "restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges."

"That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe," he said.

Biden has added a slew of endorsements since an impressive showing on Super Tuesday last week, including one from Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson endorses Sanders MORE (Calif.), another former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Candidates want data privacy rules, except for their own campaigns MORE (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Candidates want data privacy rules, except for their own campaigns MORE endorsed Biden’s campaign after ending their 2020 campaigns shortly before Super Tuesday. The support from those fellow moderate candidates may have contributed to Biden’s surge in the 15 states in which ballots were cast last Tuesday. Biden himself credited Klobuchar for cinching his win in Minnesota.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) also endorsed Biden before Super Tuesday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSanders looks to regain momentum in must-win Michigan US walks tightrope as coronavirus hits adversaries Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race MORE (D-Mass.), a progressive candidate who ended her campaign after Super Tuesday, has said she will not immediately endorse a candidate.

Biden holds a slight lead in delegates over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE (I-Vt.). The two candidates will face off in six contests on Tuesday.

--Rebecca Klar contributed to this report, which was last updated at 7:52 a.m.