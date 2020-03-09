Biden holds double-digit lead over Sanders nationally: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE has built a double-digit lead over rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE (I-Vt.) nationwide among likely Democratic voters, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The survey, released Monday, found 52 percent of voters wanted Biden to win the nomination, compared to 36 percent who said they wanted Sanders to face President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE in November.

The poll, which was conducted Wednesday through Saturday, found Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSanders looks to regain momentum in must-win Michigan US walks tightrope as coronavirus hits adversaries Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race MORE (D-Mass.), notched 7 percent of support from likely Democratic voters. Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday.

Just 1 percent of respondents said they would like to see someone else get the nomination, and 4 percent said they had no opinion on the matter. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Turns out, voters don't mind 'two old white guys' Kamala Harris endorses Biden's presidential bid MORE (D-Hawaii), who has been awarded two delegates in the nomination race, was not presented as an option for respondents.

In the same poll, Biden was leading Sanders by 20 percentage points among white voters, while Sanders showed strong support among Latinos. Biden was the top choice for African Americans.

The survey sampled 1,211 adults, including 206 who reside in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin. The interviews were conducted via telephone nationwide, including landline and cellphones. Among the sample, 34 percent of voters identified as Democrats, 29 percent as Republicans and 37 percent as independents.

The overall poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 points.

Biden has seen a surge in support from Democratic voters following a decisive victory in the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 and unexpected wins on Super Tuesday.

He has enjoyed a growing list of endorsements from former 2020 rivals, including former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Candidates want data privacy rules, except for their own campaigns MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Candidates want data privacy rules, except for their own campaigns MORE (D-Minn.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOn The Trail: Warren falls victim to the electability obsession Budowsky: Biden should pull together a 'dream team of rivals' The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson endorses Sanders MORE (D-Calif.).

Biden’s mountain of support from prominent Democrats comes as they work to stop Sanders, a self-described democrat socialist, from becoming the party’s nominee.