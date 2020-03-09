Justice Democrats back Sanders in 2020 race

Justice Democrats, which famously recruited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezA Biden-Bernie ticket can defeat Trump and defend democracy Growth will be a thing of the past if businesses choose 'net zero' Ocasio-Cortez says she'll support Biden if he wins Democratic nomination MORE (N.Y.) as a primary challenger in 2018, has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE (I-Vt.) for president.

Sanders “has the vision to unite and govern America in this time of crisis,” Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, told Politico, adding “there is no question that if Bernie Sanders had not run for president in 2016, organizations like Justice Democrats would not exist.”

“Over the past four years, he has galvanized a movement that made Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, free public college, ending mass incarceration and deportation, confronting skyrocketing inequality, and rejecting corporate money into mainstream positions in the Democratic Party,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The progressive organization, unlike numerous others on the left flank of the party, declined to make an endorsement while both Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSanders looks to regain momentum in must-win Michigan US walks tightrope as coronavirus hits adversaries Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race MORE (D-Mass.) were in the race, praising both before Warren ended her campaign last week.

The group has previously sponsored digital ads criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Candidates want data privacy rules, except for their own campaigns MORE, Politico noted.

“In daring us to connect with the pain of the diverse working class of this country and to fight for solutions that match the scale of the problems we face, Bernie and millions of his grassroots supporters from across the country have transformed the Democratic Party and our nation," Rojas said.