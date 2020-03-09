Biden holds wide lead over Sanders in Arizona: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE has a 28-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE (I-Vt.) in Arizona, according to a new poll.

Biden has the support of 45 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the OH Predictive Insights poll released Monday.

Sanders is supported by 17 percent.

Respondents were also asked about Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSanders looks to regain momentum in must-win Michigan US walks tightrope as coronavirus hits adversaries Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race MORE (D-Mass.) and Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders looks to regain momentum in must-win Michigan A Biden-Bernie ticket can defeat Trump and defend democracy MORE, who have since dropped out of the 2020 race, however. Warren received 13 percent support and Bloomberg followed with 12 percent.

Biden leads Sanders by 25 percent among white voters, based on the survey, which also found that the former vice president also tops the Vermont senator by 29 percent among non-white and non-Hispanic voters and by more than 30 percent among Hispanic voters.

Sanders and Biden will face off in six contests on Tuesday. The former vice president is entering the next round of voting with a lead in delegates, after big wins last week on Super Tuesday.

Arizona will hold its primary a week from Tuesday.

The new poll is based on 398 completed surveys with a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points. It was conducted between March 3 and 4.