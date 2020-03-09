Biden on Trump's coronavirus response: 'I wish he would just be quiet'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE said Monday he wished President Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE would “just be quiet” and let health experts have a greater say during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I wish he would just be quiet, I really mean it. That's an awful thing to say about a president, but be quiet, just let the experts speak and acknowledge whatever they suggest to him is what we should be doing,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Last Word” airing Monday night.

In an exclusive interview with @Lawrence, former Vice President @JoeBiden reacts to Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the market turmoil. Watch the full interview Monday at 10pm ET on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/IUOiUWPDKW — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) March 9, 2020

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked Biden if he thought the market reaction was in response to suspicions that Trump has not been truthful in his public remarks about the outbreak.

Biden said that while he believes that’s the case, it doesn't mean the markets would not have gone down anyway.

“But it wouldn't collapse, I don't think. Now, who can say? But I think there's no confidence in the president in anything he says or does,” Biden said. “He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself, and he's actually imploding in the process. But there's a lot of innocent bystanders being badly hurt.”

Democrats have questioned Trump's comments about the coronavirus, including the level of risk and the availability of tests for people showing symptoms.

Trump has accused the media of stoking fear over the outbreak as new cases popped up across the country.

“The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant,” Trump tweeted. “Surgeon General, 'The risk is low to the average American.'"

He later tweeted about the number of cases of the flu, as he downplayed concerns over the virus and plunging stock market.

"So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!" Trump tweeted Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 1,884 points as trading opened Monday before evening out with roughly 1,400 points, or 5.4 percent, shortly after 10 a.m.