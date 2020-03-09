Biden: Klobuchar, Harris, Booker 'all capable of being president'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE said his former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOn The Trail: Warren falls victim to the electability obsession Budowsky: Biden should pull together a 'dream team of rivals' The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson endorses Sanders MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Candidates want data privacy rules, except for their own campaigns MORE (D-Minn.), are “all capable of being president” when asked about possible running mates.

“They're all capable of being president,” Biden told NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez in an interview set to air on "NBC Nightly News" on Monday when asked if he had considered Booker or Harris, both of whom have endorsed him, for a spot on a possible Democratic ticket.

“And not just those, but Amy Klobuchar,” Biden added. “There's a whole range of people who have endorsed and all I can tell you is it would be presumptuous for me to decide who is going to be vice president. I'm not even the nominee yet.”

Klobuchar has also endorsed the former vice president.

“I have thought about it and I can tell you one thing. Whomever the vice president is, is going to be someone that has a relationship like Barack and I had where we are on the big issues strategically aligned,” Biden added, referring to former President Obama.

“We can disagree on tactic but we have to have the same strategic objectives, number one. And number two, my administration, were I fortunate enough to win the nomination, be elected, is going to look like the country from the vice presidency all the way through my cabinet and White House staff,” he said.

Biden also said he was looking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance when asked about whether campaigns should continue to hold rallies amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you notice in here, we did a fist bump, we didn't shake hands,” he told Gutierrez. “Well, I think that we're going to follow the recommendations of the experts … and if they conclude that there shouldn't be big indoor rallies then we'll stop big indoor rallies. We're going to do whatever they say.”