The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden, Sanders going head-to-head in Michigan

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here's what we're watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

TOMORROW: Democratic contenders Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE will go head-to-head for the first time in the Democratic primary tomorrow as voters in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington state make their voices heard.

The contests, which has been dubbed "Super Tuesday Two," will mark a critical moment for Sanders following Biden's rise on Super Tuesday last week. Both of the candidates have been focused on Michigan, in particular.

Sanders took political watchers by surprise in 2016 when he bested Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Sanders looks to regain momentum in must-win Michigan MORE in the Great Lakes State, but now he trails Biden in a number of Michigan polls. Sanders is working to close the gap. The senator has added more stops in Michigan, and he is also touting a big endorsement he received from Rev. Jesse Jackson, who appeared with him on the campaign trail in the state.

Sanders is in desperate need of a good night to regain momentum and show that he is a viable candidate going forward. The map on March 17, when Florida, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio go to vote, is already more favorable to Biden, meaning Sanders will need to soften any potential blow.

Meanwhile, a big outside factor is being thrown into the primary -- this time in the form of COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus. The virus, so far, has hit Washington state the hardest, raising the question of how it will affect voter turnout. However, the northwestern state votes by mail, which will likely alleviate the impact of the virus. Looking ahead to March 17 though, the virus could affect voting in Florida, a highly populous and transient state.

It's too early to tell if there will be an impact yet, but in the meantime, wash your hands!

--Julia Manchester

FROM THE TRAIL:

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOn The Trail: Warren falls victim to the electability obsession Budowsky: Biden should pull together a 'dream team of rivals' The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.) announced his support for Biden's presidential campaign early Monday, adding to Biden's list of endorsements from his former primary opponents.

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockVulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the APTA - Biden riding high as Sanders laments Super Tuesday Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback MORE (D) formally announced his 2020 Senate run on Monday, giving Democrats their best shot at ousting Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesThe case for transferring federal lands back to Native Americans Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit Republicans, rooting for Sanders, see Biden wins as setback MORE (R). The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has moved the race from Solid Republican to Leans Republican.

MONEY WATCH:

Biden is spending more than Sanders on Facebook ads for the first time this primary season, underscoring the flood of donations that have rolled in for Biden in the past two weeks.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg gave $2 million to a nonprofit working to register black voters ahead of November's general election.

POLL WATCH:

QUINNIPIAC – NATIONAL

Biden: 54 percent

Sanders: 35 percent

CNN – NATIONAL

Biden: 52 percent

Sanders: 36 percent

MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY – MICHIGAN

Biden: 51 percent

Sanders: 36 percent

DETROIT FREE PRESS – MICHIGAN

Biden: 51 percent

Sanders: 27 percent

DATA FOR PROGRESS – MISSOURI

Biden: 62 percent

Sanders: 32 percent

DATA FOR PROGRESS – MISSISSIPPI

Biden: 77 percent

Sanders: 22 percent

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

March 10:

-Idaho primaries

-Michigan primaries

-Mississippi primaries

-Missouri primaries

-North Dakota Democratic caucuses

-Washington state primaries

March 15:

-Eleventh Democratic presidential primary debate

March 17:

-Arizona Democratic primary

-Florida primaries

-Illinois primaries

-Ohio primaries

March 24:

-Georgia primaries

March 29:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

We'll be back tomorrow with the latest on the primary contests.