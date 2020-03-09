Sanders: I 'would look to women first' when looking for running mate

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE (I-Vt.) said on Monday that if he gets the Democratic nomination, he "would look to women first" when picking a running mate.

"They would be women by the way who hold my political views," he told Fox News's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at a town hall in Dearborn, Mich.

Sanders floated fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSanders looks to regain momentum in must-win Michigan US walks tightrope as coronavirus hits adversaries Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race MORE (D-Mass.) as a potential running mate in 2016, calling her a champion for working families and taking on Wall Street.

However, Warren, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race last week, has not shown any signs she is ready to endorse in this year's presidential race.

Sanders's comments come after his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE, floated the names of potential running mates Monday.

“They're all capable of being president,” Biden told NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez in an interview set to air on "NBC Nightly News" on Monday when asked if he had considered Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOn The Trail: Warren falls victim to the electability obsession Budowsky: Biden should pull together a 'dream team of rivals' The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.) or Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson endorses Sanders MORE (D-Calif.), both of whom have endorsed him after ending their own presidential bids, for a spot on a possible Democratic ticket.

“And not just those, but [Sen.] Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Sanders focuses on Biden's record, predicts Michigan victory as primary becomes two-man race Candidates want data privacy rules, except for their own campaigns MORE [D-Minn.],” Biden added. “There's a whole range of people who have endorsed and all I can tell you is it would be presumptuous for me to decide who is going to be vice president. I'm not even the nominee yet.”