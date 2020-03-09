Biden rallygoers offered hand sanitizer amid coronavirus concerns

People attending a campaign rally for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown This week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution MORE in Detroit were offered hand sanitizer upon entry as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden's supporters and reporters covering the rally were given spritzes of hand sanitizer as they entered the event space. The Democratic front-runner is campaigning in Michigan ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Videos posted on Twitter showed volunteers shouting “hand sanitizer” as supporters shuffled into the room.

People walking into the @JoeBiden rally in Detroit are being given hand sanitizer upon entry. Same was offered to the press corps. pic.twitter.com/sWLPbm8vxs — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) March 9, 2020

On the way into the Biden rally in Detroit: “Hand sanitizer! Hand sanitizer!” pic.twitter.com/ibalEnlwIl — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 9, 2020

The Biden campaign told The Hill it plans to “closely follow” guidelines from local and federal health officials when it comes to “the types of events we hold and how we execute them.”

“In contrast with our current president, who not only doesn’t amplify the guidance that the experts offer — but directly contradicts it — Vice President Biden and our team will lead by example in following expert advice and complying with reasonable risk mitigations,” the campaign said in a statement. “At the same time, we will continue to run an aggressive, national campaign to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThis week: Surveillance, travel ban fights play out amid growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE."

But Rep. Jackie Speier Karen (Jackie) Lorraine Jacqueline SpeierHouse passes bill paving way for ERA ratification Abortion wars flare up in Congress House Democrats question Secret Service on payments to Trump properties MORE (D-Calif.) called on the presidential candidates to stop holding gatherings with large amounts of people to avoid any community spread of the virus.

“The CDC has been absolutely clear, people should not congregate in large groups,” she tweeted Monday. “The candidates must lead by example!”

Biden is leading Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - US urges calm over coronavirus; Italy on lockdown Juan Williams: Democratic voters rebuff Bernie's revolution Judd Gregg: Trump sails into the perfect political storm MORE (I-Vt.) by 19 percentage points in Michigan, according to a Monday Quinnipiac University Poll survey.

Coronavirus has spread to at least 36 states and Washington, D.C., infecting more than 600 people and killing 22, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Julia Manchester contributed.