Sanders responds to Clinton criticism: 'Unlike Secretary Clinton, I don't want to relive 2016'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.), a 2020 White House hopeful, responded late Tuesday to criticism from Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE, saying he doesn't want to relive 2016, unlike the former Democratic nominee.

At a Fox News town hall, moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum played a clip for Sanders from a new documentary about Clinton.

"Bernie just drove me crazy," Clinton said in the clip. "He was in Congress for years. Years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done."

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: "He was a career politician. He had -- he did not work until he was like 41 and then he got elected to something. It was all just baloney and I feel so bad that you know, people got sucked into it."

To her criticism, Sanders responded: "Unlike Secretary Clinton, I don’t want to relive 2016. We’re in 2020 now."

"But also, if you guys looked at some of the polling that they do for United States senators, you know they do polls that -- how popular you are. In most cases I turn out to be the most popular United States senator in the whole country," he continued.

Voters in six more states will cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, with 352 pledged delegates are at stake. Many pundits see Michigan, with 125 delegates, as the big prize in which Sanders must do well if he wants to remain competitive with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE. Sanders pulled off an upset win against Clinton in Michigan in 2016.

Biden currently leads Sanders in delegates after a strong showing last week on Super Tuesday.