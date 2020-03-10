Tuberville has double-digit lead over Sessions in Alabama GOP Senate runoff: poll

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville leads former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump: Government will start withholding funds from sanctuary cities after court ruling The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Trump criticizes Sessions after Alabama Senate primary heads to a runoff MORE by more than a dozen points in the runoff for the Republican Senate nomination in Alabama, a new poll reveals.

Tuberville was supported by 52 percent of likely GOP primary election voters who said they were going to vote in the runoff, while Sessions was backed by 40 percent.

Both candidates failed to get 50 percent of the vote in the primary — Tuberville had 33 percent of the vote and Sessions trailed by less than 2 points.

Sessions, who held the Senate seat for over two decades, was criticized by President Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE after it became known that there would be a runoff election.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted.

Sessions was attorney general at the start of Trump's first term, but quickly fell out of favor with the president when he recused himself from the Russia investigation and was forced to resign

The winner of the runoff election on March 31 will face Sen. Doug Jones (D) in November. Jones is largely thought to be the most vulnerable Democratic senator.

The new poll of 645 respondents, conducted by Republican research firm Cygnal between March 6-8, has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.