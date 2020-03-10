Biden tells man confronting him about Second Amendment 'you're full of s--t'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE engaged in a heated discussion with a construction worker on Tuesday who accused him of trying to take away guns from Americans during a campaign stop in Michigan.

After a brief exchange about the topic, the 2020 presidential candidate told the man, "You're full of shit."

Biden was touring an under-construction assembly plant for Fiat Chrysler and meeting The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) members when one man confronted him about his views on gun control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit auto worker: "You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns."



Joe Biden: "You're full of shit."



Biden staffer: "Alright, thank you guys--"



Biden: "No, shush! Shush!"pic.twitter.com/j1fIE5c0HN — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 10, 2020

"You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns," the worker said to Biden.

Biden immediately interjected, saying "You're full of shit," and implored those gathered to listen to his clarification.

"I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment — just like right now, if you yelled 'fire,' that's not free speech," Biden continued. "And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You're not allowed to own any weapon. I'm not taking your gun away at all."

ADVERTISEMENT

The man cited "viral" videos surrounding his claim that Biden is against the Second Amendment, saying the former vice president was "trying to take our guns."

"I did not say that. I did not say that," Biden repeated. "It's a viral video like the other ones they're putting out that are simply a lie."

"This is not OK, alright?" the man shot back.

Biden replied, "Don't tell me that, pal, or I'm going to go outside with your ass."

"You're working for me, man!" the worker said.

"I'm not working for you," Biden said. "Don't be such a horse's ass."

The exchange comes as voters head to the polls in six states Tuesday during a second Super Tuesday round of nominating contests. Both the former vice president and his chief rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) are competing for first place in delegate-rich Michigan during Tuesday, a key state that will play an important part in both the pathway to the Democratic nomination as well as the White House in November.

The argument concerning gun control happened just hours before Biden is slated to convene with leaders of gun control organizations in Columbus, Ohio, according to CBS.

Biden met with hundreds of IBEW members before the quarrel with the one worker ensued.

"You're the best damn workers in the world," Biden said to the construction workers.

"I promise you if I become your president you will never have a better friend in the White House. I'm union from, as my — I won't say what my grandfather used to say — but from belt buckle to shoe sole, man," he said.