De Blasio urges Warren to endorse Sanders

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTrump pitches tax cut to ease panic On The Money: Trump to propose payroll tax cut over coronavirus | Congress weighs options to protect economy | Outbreak, oil prices drive market meltdown | Wells Fargo directors resign under pressure from Democrats NYC mayor asks people to work from home MORE (D) urged Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden ready for big wins on Tuesday The Memo: What happened to Bernie Sanders? What to expect from the 6 states voting on Tuesday MORE (D-Mass.) to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign Tuesday, claiming Sanders would have done the same if the situation were reversed.

Warren said she would not immediately be endorsing a candidate when she ended her campaign last week.

“I deeply respect @ewarren. Our nation + our party is better + more progressive because of her leadership. Now our progressive movement needs her more than ever,” de Blasio tweeted Tuesday. “Senator, if the shoe were on the other foot @BernieSanders would have already endorsed you. We have.”

De Blasio, who ended his own presidential campaign in September, endorsed Sanders last month.

Several other former White House hopefuls have backed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE in what has become a two-person race, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegPress: Bernie Sanders has already won Progressive activist says Democratic establishment wants to keep nomination from Sanders Charlamagne tha God rips Biden for avoiding his radio show, saying he 'owes black people his political life' MORE, and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharPress: Bernie Sanders has already won 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Sanders: I 'would look to women first' when looking for running mate MORE (D-Minn.).

Biden has a lead in pledged delegates after a strong finish in South Carolina and last week's 15 Super Tuesday races.

Six more states are holding primary races Tuesday, including the 2020 general election battleground state of Michigan.