Here is when polls close in the six states voting Tuesday

A week after 14 states participated in Super Tuesday, voters in six states now head to the polls in what's become a two-way race between former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden is looking to extend his delegate lead over Sanders, while the Vermont independent is aiming to keep his campaign alive.

Polls close as early as 8 p.m. EDT in the Midwest and as late as 11 p.m. EDT on the West Coast, although full results in some states might not be tallied for days.

Here is when polls close in all six states.

Idaho: 10 p.m. EDT (11 p.m. EDT in nine northern counties)

Michigan: 8 p.m. EDT (9 p.m. EDT in four counties)

Mississippi: 8 p.m. EDT

Missouri: 8 p.m. EDT

North Dakota: 8 p.m. EDT

Washington: 11 p.m. EDT