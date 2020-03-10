Rep. Mark Takano endorses Sanders

Rep. Mark Takano Mark Allan TakanoThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Super Tuesday fallout Democrats 'frustrated' by administration's coronavirus response after closed-door briefing Overnight Defense: Watchdog investigating VA chief | Allegations claim Wilkie tried to discredit aide who reported sexual assault | Dem chair working to restore Pentagon funding taken for wall | Navy chief says loss of shipbuilding funds 'not helpful' MORE (D-Calif.) has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) for the Democratic presidential nomination, the Sanders campaign announced Tuesday.

Takano, chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee and member of the Progressive Caucus, is one of fewer than 10 members of Congress to throw their support behind the Vermont senator.

“I’ve always admired Bernie Sanders for the courageous leadership that he has displayed over his life in Congress,” Takano said in a statement. “I think about him standing up against the Defense of Marriage Act. Very few members of Congress actually stood up for marriage equality in the 1990s. I think he’s got the clearest history of protecting Medicare and Social Security.”

“Bernie has a bold vision. Young people feel that sincerity, and I feel it, too. Bernie has got a vision, he’s got an agenda, and Bernie has the skillset to get things done.”



Thank you Rep. @MarkTakano for your support! pic.twitter.com/7ZqCqkKLHr — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2020

Far more lawmakers have backed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE, who is the current delegate leader following a strong showing in last week's Super Tuesday contests.

Sanders did capture Takano's home state of California last week, but the party establishment has increasingly fallen behind Biden, who is looking strong in all six of the states set to hold their primaries on Tuesday.