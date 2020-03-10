Sanders's campaign manager retweets GOP jab at Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign manager Faiz Shakir on Tuesday retweeted a tweet from a top GOP staffer that highlighted former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE's interaction with a construction worker, during which Biden said that the worker was "full of shit."

The tweet, which has since been deleted, simply read "Oh no" and then featured a video of the interaction that was posted by Steve Guest, the GOP's rapid response director.

Before the tweet was deleted, it drew raised eyebrows from the Sanders campaign, political strategists and members of the media.

Bernie's campaign manager just straight-up amplifying the @GOP rapid response director now to attack Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/lgUQFyZ9ic — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) March 10, 2020

"It's ironic that the Sanders campaign decided to announce their true colors in the winter of their campaign by siding with a GOP attack on gun policy," Biden's rapid response director Andrew Bates tweeted.

The Hill has reached out to the Sanders campaign for comment.

During the recorded interaction, Biden, who was touring an under-construction assembly plant for Fiat Chrysler and meeting members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, was accused by one of the workers of trying to take away his Second Amendment rights.

"You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns," the worker said to Biden, according to video captured by CBS reporter Bo Erickson.

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."



"I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

"I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment, just like — right now, if you yelled 'fire,' that's not free speech," Biden responded. "And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You're not allowed to own any weapon. I'm not taking your gun away at all."

Rhetoric that Democrats want to take guns from everyday Americans has been a frequent talking point of the GOP.

Also during the exchange, Biden told the worker to stop being such a "horse's ass" and incorrectly called the AR-15-style rifle the "AR-14," which Guest's tweet pointed out.

Gun safety and regulation is a topic that Sanders has received criticism for since the 2016 election cycle. In 1993, Sanders voted against the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act , which implemented federal background checks. Then in 2003 and 2005, Sanders voted for a bill — now law — that shields gun companies from lawsuits when their products are involved in a crime.

During his campaign this election cycle, Sanders has repeatedly vowed to take on the National Rifle Association (NRA), expand background checks and ban assault weapons, including the AR-15-style rifles.

Biden has often pointed to the fact that he helped pass the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act in 1993 when he was in the Senate. In 1994, Biden also helped pass The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which has since become controversial, but included a 10-year ban on the sale of assault weapons in the U.S.

All of this comes as voters in six more states will cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, with 352 pledged delegates at stake.

Biden currently leads Sanders in delegates after a strong showing last week on Super Tuesday.