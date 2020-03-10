Sanders's campaign manager retweets GOP jab at Biden

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign manager Faiz Shakir on Tuesday retweeted a tweet from a top GOP staffer that highlighted former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE's interaction with a construction worker, during which Biden said that the worker was "full of shit."
The tweet, which has since been deleted, simply read "Oh no" and then featured a video of the interaction that was posted by Steve Guest, the GOP's rapid response director.
Before the tweet was deleted, it drew raised eyebrows from the Sanders campaign, political strategists and members of the media.
Bernie's campaign manager just straight-up amplifying the @GOP rapid response director now to attack Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/lgUQFyZ9ic— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) March 10, 2020
WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020
"I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P