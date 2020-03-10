Sessions, Tuberville tied in Alabama runoff: poll

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump: Government will start withholding funds from sanctuary cities after court ruling The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Trump criticizes Sessions after Alabama Senate primary heads to a runoff MORE and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville are tied, just weeks before they face off in a Senate Republican runoff in Alabama, according to a new poll.

Sessions and Tuberville each received 45 percent support, according to a poll conducted by OnMessage Inc. and released by the Sessions campaign Tuesday, although 10 percent of voters said they are undecided.

The survey contrasts with a poll released by Cygnal earlier on Tuesday showing Tuberville leading Sessions by a dozen points, or 52 percent to 40 percent.

Tuberville and Sessions will face off in a runoff March 31 after neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote in last week’s primary.

The winner of the runoff election will face Sen. Doug Jones (D) in November. Jones, who was elected in a special election in 2017 after Sessions vacated the seat to become President Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE’s attorney general, is widely considered as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent senators.

Sessions departed from the Department of Justice in 2018, after coming under attack from Trump after he had recused himself from the Russia investigation.

Trump stayed out of the primary last week but he resumed his attacks on Sessions after the results were announced.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!,” Trump tweeted.

The OnMessage poll surveyed 800 likely Republican primary voters in Alabama between March 8 and 9. The margin of error is 3.46 percentage points.