More than 50 mayors who once backed Bloomberg throw support behind Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE on Tuesday announced the endorsement of 55 current and former U.S. mayors who previously backed ex-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergBiden proves old dogs can learn new tricks Bloomberg donates M to group looking to turn out black voters Biden holds wide lead over Sanders in Arizona: poll MORE, with the mayors citing the former vice president's record on issues like infrastructure, gun control and climate change.

“So many of us stood with Mike Bloomberg because of his passionate advocacy around guns and climate and because he’s done so much to move our communities forward,” Mayor Keith James of West Palm Beach, Fla., said in a statement. “We know Joe Biden is deeply committed to these same goals, and I am excited to help him win Florida.”

“Joe Biden has stood for working men and women, for healthcare for all Americans, and for climate action for decades. We can't afford another four years of Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE in the White House and I am proud to stand with Joe,” added Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Wash.

Other endorsements included former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Memphis, Tenn., Mayor Jim Strickland and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The former vice president also touted his existing mayoral endorsements in the announcement, including Los Angeles mayor and campaign co-chairman Eric Garcetti, Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot, Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms and Richmond, Va.’s Levar Stoney.