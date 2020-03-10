Sanders cancels Cleveland rally amid coronavirus concerns

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign announced on Tuesday it was canceling a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” Mike Casca, communications director for the Sanders campaign, said in a statement.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak," he continued. "Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”

Sanders's rally was scheduled to be held at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The state of Ohio is slated to hold its Democratic primary on March 17 along with Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE's campaign also announced it was canceling its rally scheduled for Tuesday evening at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.

"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is canceled," Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications manager Kate Beddingfield said in a tweet. "We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events."

The announcements came hours before polls close in a number of contested states holding elections Tuesday.

Ohio confirmed its first case of the virus on Tuesday. Fifteen people in the state are being tested for possible exposure, according to The Associated Press.

There were 700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Tuesday, according to NBC News, and medical experts predict the virus will continue to spread.

Medical experts have also warned individuals to avoid large gatherings, which is descriptive of a typical campaign rally.