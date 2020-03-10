Biden campaign cancels Cleveland rally over coronavirus fears

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE is scrapping a planned rally in Cleveland on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
“In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, said in a statement.
“We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days.”
The Biden campaign’s decision to cancel the rally in Cleveland came moments after Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign announced it would do the same.
The cancellations on Tuesday marked the first instances in which presidential campaigns have called off events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The moves come amid heightened concerns over the potential for the disease, known as COVID-19, to spread at crowded, indoor events.
ATHLETICS: For indoor events, we are asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020
Right now, outdoor events can continue. #COVID19
But the cancellations of two major political rallies in the midst of the Democratic primary contest underscored the impact that the coronavirus outbreak could have on the 2020 presidential race.
President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE has said he sees no reason to discontinue rallies, but he did not schedule an event ahead of the Tuesday contests as he has for other Democratic primaries in key battleground states.