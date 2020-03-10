Dem-aligned group launches ads targeting GOP senators over Social Security cuts

A Democratic-aligned group is launching a multistate ad campaign targeting several GOP senators over the president's recent comments about possible cuts to Social Security and other benefits.

American Bridge announced Tuesday that it would launch ads in five states targeting Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) that highlight the senators' support for President Trump and GOP efforts to address spending on Social Security, Medicaid and other programs.

"Republican Senators gave their wealthy campaign donors a massive tax cut, and now they are coming after Medicare and Social Security to pay for it," American Bridge spokesperson Zach Hudson said in a news release.

"Susan Collins, Joni Ernst, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner, and Thom Tillis all voted for the Republican tax law that paved the way for these cuts. They'll now have to explain to their constituents why they are stealing from Medicare and Social Security to reward their wealthy friends," he added.

The ads highlight comments Trump made during a recent town hall on Fox News, where he told moderators that "we'll be cutting" entitlement spending should he reach his second term while promising further economic growth.

"Oh, we'll be cutting, but you're also gonna have growth like you've never had before," Trump said on Friday.

The ads, which are set to run on Facebook, will target older voters and independents, according to a source familiar with the campaign.