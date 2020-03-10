The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden looks to stretch lead in Tuesday contests

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY:

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE is in position to stretch his delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) as voters in six states head to the polls tonight.

Biden is headed for a blowout victory in Mississippi, which should continue his run of stronger performances in the deep south, where black voters have lifted him to victories.

The former vice president is also leading big in polls of Missouri, where Sanders only narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE in 2016.

The big prize of the night is in Michigan, and polls show Biden up from anywhere between 8 to 24 points.

There are 125 delegates up for grabs in Michigan, more than one-third of tonight's total delegate haul. A victory in the Wolverine State could give Biden an air of inevitability.

Sanders has been hunkered down in Michigan, looking for some of the magic that propelled his unlikely 2016 challenge to Clinton. That year, polls showed Sanders down by 20 points in Michigan heading into Election Day, and his stunning victory in Michigan completely reshaped how people viewed the primary contest between him and Clinton.

Can he do it again?

It looks like an uphill battle. Biden has opened up about a 20-point lead nationally over Sanders, a massive shift of support that has unfolded over the past 8 days.

Sanders suddenly looks vulnerable even in the Western states he won big in 2016 that will vote on Tuesday night.

Polls show Biden and Sanders running about even in Washington, Idaho and North Dakota. Sanders won all those states by 40 points or more in 2016.

Check back at TheHill.com tonight for the latest results and analysis.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Coronavirus concerns have spread to the campaign trail as voters look to make their voices heard at the ballot box in Tuesday's contests and next week on March 17.

Both Sanders and Biden cancelled rallies planned to be held in Cleveland amid growing concerns over the virus.

In recent days, the candidates had continued to make campaign stops and hold get out the vote events. But it's clear now that the virus is a point of concern for the candidates.

It's unclear whether this was the work of staffers or attendees, but the entrance to Biden's event in Detroit last night was stocked with hand sanitizer.

Campaigning in the age of coronavirus- as seen at @JoeBiden’s event in Detroit this evening pic.twitter.com/tnL0gcGbqB — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) March 9, 2020

The outbreak could also impact voter turnout in a number of upcoming contests. The Hill's Rebecca Klar reports that Washington State officials are hoping the Washington Democratic Party's decision to conduct its primary by mail-in and drop-off ballots rather than with caucuses, as in previous election cycles, reduces the risk of spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, Biden and Sanders have given a preview of how they would respond to a similar crisis as president, The Hill's Julia Manchester reports. Biden has honed in on his time as vice president, citing his experience combatting the 2014 Ebola outbreak. Sanders has used the opportunity to tout his own Medicare for All proposal, saying under his administration every American diagnosed with the virus would have access to a doctor and a vaccine.

Biden is picking up the support of labor leaders and unions, including some that endorsed Sanders in 2016, The Hill's Alex Gangitano reports. The endorsements reflect both the unease with Sanders that some in the labor movement feel, as well as a sense that Biden has the momentum in the Democratic primary race that he'll need to clinch the nomination.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D), a former 2020 contender, is urging Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden ready for big wins on Tuesday The Memo: What happened to Bernie Sanders? What to expect from the 6 states voting on Tuesday MORE (D-Mass.) to endorse Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination, arguing that he would do the same for her if the shoe were on the other foot, The Hill's Rebecca Klar reports. Warren, who ended her campaign last week following disappointing finishes on Super Tuesday, has said that she will not endorse in the race right away, though Sanders would be a clearer ideological fit for her support.

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville leads former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions by a dozen points in the runoff for the Republican Senate nomination in Alabama, a new poll reveals.

POLL WATCH:

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY BEPI – FLORIDA

Biden: 61 percent (+19)

Sanders: 25 percent (+9)

Gabbard: 3 percent (+2)

CYGNAL – ALABAMA REPUBLICAN SENATE RUNOFF

Tommy Tuberville: 51.5 percent

Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump: Government will start withholding funds from sanctuary cities after court ruling The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Trump criticizes Sessions after Alabama Senate primary heads to a runoff MORE: 39.5 percent

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

March 15:

-Eleventh Democratic presidential primary debate

March 17:

-Arizona Democratic primary

-Florida primaries

-Illinois primaries

-Ohio primaries

March 24:

-Georgia primaries

March 29:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

