Sanders calls long lines at Michigan polling stations 'an outrage'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) voiced his frustration over long lines at Michigan polling places and urged officials to extend the hours for voting if necessary in the state’s crucial primary.

Michigan is one of six states to vote on Tuesday, and Sanders's tweet comes amid reports of long lines at some polling stations in the state and wait times that were stretching into hours.

“At a time when Democrats correctly attack Republicans for voter suppression, it is disappointing to see people standing in long lines for hours today waiting to vote in Michigan and around the country. People should not have to miss a day of work to exercise their right to vote. This is an outrage,” Sanders said in a statement.

“Election officials must address these problems immediately, and if necessary, keep polling places open longer,” he added.

Sanders is facing a must-win contest in Michigan to arrest the momentum of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE. Most polls in the state were set to close at 8 p.m. ET.

By 8:10 p.m. ET, Biden was projected to win Mississippi and Missouri.

Abshir Omar, the Sanders campaign’s Michigan political director, tweeted the story of a Michigan State University student who was forced to forgo voting and head to work after waiting in line for an hour.

A Michigan State University student after waiting over an hour in line to vote, called it quits and walked out. He said “this is bullshit, I can’t wait this long, I have to get to work.”@MichSoS, this is unacceptable. #MichiganPrimary #YouthVote2020 — Abshir Omar (@AbshirDSM) March 10, 2020

The Detroit Free Press also reported that a line to register to vote at the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office stretched around the building and consisted mostly of college students, a key constituency the Sanders campaign is hoping votes in droves.

Sanders narrowly won the Michigan primary in a 2016 upset over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE. Polls heading into primary day showed Biden with a wide lead over Sanders.