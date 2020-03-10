Biden to deliver address on coronavirus on Thursday

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE will deliver an address on responding to COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, on Thursday in Wilmington, Del.

Biden's campaign said the remarks will be delivered at 1 p.m. instead of a previously scheduled event in Tampa, Fla.

The announcement comes hours after Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) both canceled campaign events in Cleveland on Tuesday, amid concerns over the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is canceled," Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications manager Kate Bedingfield said in a tweet. "We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events."

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. neared 1,000 on Tuesday, according to CNN, and medical experts predict the virus will continue to spread.