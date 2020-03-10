Ex-Warren staffers endorse Sanders

Fifty former staffers for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden ready for big wins on Tuesday The Memo: What happened to Bernie Sanders? What to expect from the 6 states voting on Tuesday MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE's (I-Vt.) White House bid in an open letter on Tuesday, calling him “the best option for Warren Democrats right now.”

“We, the undersigned former employees and fellows of Warren for President, are ready to get back in the fight for a just and progressive future. We know that we need a bold, ambitious policy agenda for working families, marginalized communities, and our planet,” said the signers, led by regional organizing director Alicia Nichols-Gonzalez and field organizer Michael Barth.

“We know that we won’t beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE by simply talking about a return to business as usual. We hold these values close to our hearts because we’ve spent months talking about them with community members and volunteers in the field on behalf of Elizabeth Warren,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why the best option for Warren Democrats right now is to support Bernie Sanders for President, in addition to fighting for Democratic victories across the board in Senate, House, and local races,” the letter said.

The signers describe their goals as consolidating those prepared to transition from supporting Warren to supporting Sanders and building "a community to facilitate the transition" as well as reaching out to other former Warren backers who are not yet prepared to support Sanders.

The letter follows endorsements by two groups with ties to Warren on Monday, the Working Families Party, which previously endorsed the Massachusetts senator, and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which had called on Michigan voters to strategically vote for Sanders in the state’s Tuesday primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE, however, captured Michigan as well as at least Mississippi and Missouri in Tuesday's contests. Biden has considerable momentum following his victories on Super Tuesday and is building a delegate lead it looks increasingly unlikely that Sanders will be able to overcome.