Sanders drops out of presidential race

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) suspended his presidential bid on Wednesday, ending a campaign that once appeared on track to dominate the Democratic nominating contest but that quickly lost momentum.

Sanders began reevaluating his campaign after a string of primary losses last month. But he continued his push for the nomination for weeks before ultimately telling his staff in a conference call on Wednesday morning that he had decided to drop out of the race.

His decision to suspend his campaign effectively paves the way for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump shakes up WH communications team The Hill's Campaign Report: Wisconsin votes despite coronavirus pandemic The Intercept's Ryan Grim says Cuomo is winning over critics MORE to claim the Democratic presidential nomination. He had already amassed a nearly insurmountable delegate lead over Sanders but would have been unable to secure the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination until at least June after a handful of states delayed their primaries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders launched his second bid for the White House in February 2019 and proved to be among the most resilient candidates in a crowded primary field. He eventually claimed early victories in the first three nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, elevating him as the field’s prohibitive front-runner.

But that early momentum stalled in South Carolina, the last of the early primary and caucus states, where black voters and moderates delivered a resounding victory to Biden, effectively reviving the former vice president’s floundering campaign and kicking off a weeks-long stretch of primary victories.

As Biden ran up the score on Sanders in March, the Vermont senator became torn between competing forces within the Democratic Party and his own campaign.

Some allies and operatives urged him to bow out of the race, warning that prolonging the primary fight could damage the party’s chances of defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpCDC updates website to remove dosage guidance on drug touted by Trump Trump says he'd like economy to reopen 'with a big bang' but acknowledges it may be limited Graham backs Trump, vows no money for WHO in next funding bill MORE in November, especially at a time when the country was dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

The health crisis has sidelined Sanders and Biden, leaving them unable to hold rallies or organize the type of voter interaction or fundraising typical of presidential campaigns.

Others, like his campaign co-chair Nina Turner, pleaded with him to continue his presidential bid, arguing that dropping out would disappoint loyal supporters and cede crucial political influence in the nominating process.

The departure marks Sanders's second failed attempt at the Democratic nomination after he came up short in his 2016 challenge against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump, Biden set for tight battle in Florida We need to be 'One America,' the polling says — and the politicians should listen Poll shows Biden with 6-point edge on Trump in Florida MORE.

The 2016 campaign did, however, vault Sanders to household name status after he cobbled together a loyal base of support from largely young voters who grew enamored with his progressive policies and efforts to push the party further left.

Though moderates accused Sanders of dividing the party — and weakening Clinton — by not dropping out sooner in 2016, he earned plaudits from liberals over his ability to push her to adopt policies such as a $15 minimum wage and making four-year public colleges and universities debt-free, among others.

The Vermont senator entered the 2020 primary race as an instant top-tier contender in a historically crowded field. He again campaigned from the left, emphasizing policy proposals such as the Green New Deal and the Medicare for All single-payer health proposal he authored.

While this time Sanders was forced to share the progressive lane with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHillicon Valley: Schiff presses intel chief on staff changes | Warren offers plan to secure elections | Twitter's Jack Dorsey to donate B to coronavirus fight | WhatsApp takes steps to counter virus misinformation Warren releases plan to secure elections during coronavirus pandemic On The Money: Trump officials struggle to get relief loans out the door | Dow soars more than 1600 points | Kudlow says officials 'looking at' offering coronavirus bonds MORE (D-Mass.), he appeared to carry much of his 2016 base with him in his second White House bid.

He emerged as a fundraising juggernaut, consistently hauling in tens of millions of dollars each quarter, and rarely appeared outside the top three spots in national and state surveys.

Sanders essentially tied for the lead in February’s Iowa caucuses — securing the popular vote while not taking as many delegates as former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegButtigieg launches new PAC to aid down-ballot candidates HuffPost political reporter on why Bernie fell way behind Biden Economists fear slow pace of testing will prolong recession MORE — before winning the New Hampshire primary and ultimately trouncing his competition in Nevada, giving himself an early delegate lead.

Those early victories sent the moderate wing of the Democratic Party into a tailspin, with centrists scrambling to unify around an alternative to Sanders, whose democratic socialism they feared would prove an easy general election target for President Trump.

Fears over a possible Sanders nomination helped thrust former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergNew York City auctioned off extra ventilators due to cost of maintenance: report DNC books million in fall YouTube ads Former Bloomberg staffer seeks class-action lawsuit over layoffs MORE into the primary.

However, the crowded moderate lane that played to Sanders's advantage did not last much longer.

Biden put up a 30-point rout in his firewall state of South Carolina, prompting Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Klobuchar Klobuchar's husband recounts battle with coronavirus: 'It just suddenly hit me' Hillicon Valley: Schiff presses intel chief on staff changes | Warren offers plan to secure elections | Twitter's Jack Dorsey to donate B to coronavirus fight | WhatsApp takes steps to counter virus misinformation Wisconsinites put lives on the line after SCOTUS decision MORE (D-Minn.) to exit the race and endorse the former vice president, reviving his flagging campaign after dismal showings in the first three contests.

Biden's success continued into Super Tuesday, when he won 10 of 14 states and ended the day with a slim delegate lead. The winning spree, which included some states Biden never even visited, chased Bloomberg and Warren from the race and recast the field as a two-man competition with Sanders.

It was all Biden after Super Tuesday as the former Delaware senator racked up wins in crucial states like Michigan and Florida and swept Sanders in the south. Biden expanded his base of African Americans, older voters and white voters with and without college degrees, while Sanders saw his support dissolve among the working class voters who helped him surge in 2016 and his strong backing among younger generations fail to translate into primary votes.

Sanders had indicated prior to his withdrawal he would support the ultimate nominee in the general election if he lost the primary, saying his top priority is defeating Trump in November.

Though the two have butted heads on a range of issues from trade to Social Security to foreign military interventions, Sanders pledged he would back the former vice president during their March primary debate in Washington, D.C.

"Look, if I lose this thing, Joe wins," Sanders said in their only one-on-one debate. "Joe, I will be there for you."