Trump sweeps through mini-Super Tuesday primaries

President Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE is set to sweep through the six state primaries held on Tuesday as he continues his easy march to the GOP presidential nomination this summer.

As results filtered in, Trump glided through primary races in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and is anticipated to easily dispatch his minimal competition to take Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state as well.

Trump tweeted out graphics thanking voters in each of the states as he was declared the victor.

The president is virtually running unopposed in the race to win the Republican nomination. Former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshTrump glides to victory in Super Tuesday GOP primaries Boston Globe endorses Trump's GOP challenger Bill Weld Joe Walsh: 'I'd rather have a socialist in the White House than a con man' MORE (R-Ill.) suspended his primary challenge after a poor showing in Iowa, and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldTrump glides to victory in Super Tuesday GOP primaries Boston Globe endorses Trump's GOP challenger Bill Weld Overnight Energy: EPA moves to limit financial pressure on 'forever chemical' manufacturers | California sues Trump over water order| Buttigieg expands on climate plan MORE is barely scraping along in his long-shot primary bid.

Trump has skated to primary wins in each of the states to vote thus far. Arizona, Kansas, Nevada and South Carolina all scrapped their Republican primaries or caucuses as party officials tried to clear the president’s lane to the nomination.

Still, Trump’s campaign has boasted of what it says are its strong chances for the president’s reelection, saying in a statement Tuesday Trump is “on an unstoppable drive toward re-election.”

Trump has taken to repeatedly weighing in on the Democratic primary, which has morphed into a two-man race between former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.). The president and his political and media allies have repeatedly claimed that Biden is not mentally fit for the presidency while simultaneously bashing Sanders’s progressive policies and asserting that the Democratic establishment is conspiring against him.