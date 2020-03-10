Andrew Yang endorses Biden in 2020 race

Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Memo: What happened to Bernie Sanders? Austin cancels SXSW over coronavirus, declares 'local disaster' Yang launches activist nonprofit MORE has endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE, becoming the latest former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to throw their support behind Biden's White House bid.

Yang announced his endorsement on CNN on Tuesday night, just one day after Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE (D-N.J.) endorsed the former vice president.

“The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE in the fall,” Yang said.

The tech entrepreneur, who joined CNN as a political commentator last month, announced his endorsement after Biden won several states on Tuesday, including the top prize of Michigan.

Yang’s endorsement makes him one of a growing list of former 2020 rivals to endorse the former vice president in the primary race – including Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharPress: Bernie Sanders has already won 5 things to watch in Tuesday's primaries Sanders: I 'would look to women first' when looking for running mate MORE (D-Minn.), former South Ben, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegPress: Bernie Sanders has already won Progressive activist says Democratic establishment wants to keep nomination from Sanders Charlamagne tha God rips Biden for avoiding his radio show, saying he 'owes black people his political life' MORE (D), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickDeval Patrick backs Biden Nevada caucuses open with a few hiccups Hill TV's Saagar Enjeti slams the media's coverage of Deval Patrick's 2020 campaign MORE (D).

Though Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden ready for big wins on Tuesday The Memo: What happened to Bernie Sanders? What to expect from the 6 states voting on Tuesday MORE (D-Mass.) has faced calls to endorse Sanders, a fellow progressive, following her exit from the race last week after Super Tuesday, she declined to make an immediate endorsement.

“Let’s take a deep breath and spend a little time on that. We don’t have to decide that this minute,” Warren said last week.

Still, 50 former campaign staffers for Warren announced their support for Sanders in an open letter on Tuesday, calling him the “best option for Warren Democrats right now” as polls opened across six states.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTrump pitches tax cut to ease panic On The Money: Trump to propose payroll tax cut over coronavirus | Congress weighs options to protect economy | Outbreak, oil prices drive market meltdown | Wells Fargo directors resign under pressure from Democrats NYC mayor asks people to work from home MORE (D), a former 2020 presidential candidate who also has endorsed Sanders in the primary race, has also called on Warren to do the same, saying Sanders would have “already endorsed” Warren if the roles were reversed.

“I deeply respect @ewarren. Our nation + our party is better + more progressive because of her leadership. Now our progressive movement needs her more than ever,” de Blasio tweeted last week. “Senator, if the shoe were on the other foot @BernieSanders would have already endorsed you. We have.”