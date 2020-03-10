Clyburn: DNC should shut down primaries, debates if Biden sweeps states

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) should step in to end the primary process if former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE sweeps the six states holding primaries and caucuses Tuesday night.

Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat and a prominent Biden backer, said on NPR that the DNC should cancel the remaining contests and debates if it becomes clear that the former vice president has an insurmountable delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.).

“I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and, quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates — because you don’t do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it’s obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn maintained that Biden will be the “prohibitive nominee” and warned that a prolonged primary battle against Sanders could bring up attacks that could hurt the former vice president in the general election against President Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE.

“People will say things that you cannot overcome,” Clyburn warned.

The South Carolina Democrat is one of Biden’s central backers. Clyburn’s endorsement ahead of the Palmetto State’s primary last month is widely credited with helping revive Biden’s campaign, which had been left for dead after lackluster performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

The former vice president has since posted a decisive win in South Carolina, victories in 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states, and wins in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri so far Tuesday night.