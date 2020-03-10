Biden to Sanders supporters: 'We share a common goal' of defeating Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE thanked rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPress: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? Biden ready for big wins on Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) and touted party unity in an address Tuesday night after notching several key wins in states across the country to take command of the Democratic presidential race.

"I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion," Biden said in Philadelphia. "We share a common goal, and together we'll defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFeehery: Mulvaney fit for Northern Ireland post Press: Bernie Sanders has already won The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? MORE."

NEW: Joe Biden: "I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion. We share a common goal—and together we'll defeat Donald Trump." https://t.co/eBYvH5Xy7i pic.twitter.com/TtLcpIV9M7 — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020

"Winning means uniting America, not sowing more division and anger," he continued in a subdued tone. "It means having a president who not only knows how to fight but knows how to heal."

Biden acknowledged that a number of states have yet to vote in the primary but touted support from numerous former 2020 presidential rivals who have endorsed him over the past two weeks.

"Together we're bringing this party together," the former vice president said.

Biden secured victories in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of primary wins across the country.

Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state were also voting, though those states had not been called before Biden delivered his remarks.

The former vice president’s win in Michigan marked a massive blow to Sanders, who unexpectedly won the state’s primary in 2016.

Sanders notably did not address supporters on Tuesday from Burlington, Vt., his hometown.

Tensions have run high between the two campaigns, which have represented the progressive and moderate wings of the party.

Biden and Sanders are scheduled to take part in a head-to-head debate on Sunday in Arizona.

The next contests are slated for March 17 in Florida, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio. Sanders did not win those states in 2016, and they currently appear to favor Biden.