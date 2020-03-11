Sanders co-chair: 'There's no doubt that the polling and momentum right now is with Vice President Biden'

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaTrump campaign presses Twitter to label Biden video as 'manipulated' Sanders campaign co-chair says Warren would be 'outstanding choice' for VP Meet the adviser shaping foreign policy for Sanders MORE (D-Calif.), co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, said Wednesday that there is "no doubt" that "polling and momentum" in the Democratic presidential primary race is now with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE, following his performance in states where voters cast ballots on Tuesday.

Khanna told CNN's "New Day" that “undoubtedly” Biden had a “very strong night” after wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, and Sanders understands “that he is the underdog.” But Khanna said the progressive Vermont senator still plans to debate Biden in Phoenix on Sunday.

“There’s no doubt that the polling and momentum right now is with Vice President Biden,” Khanna said. “And Sen. Sanders acknowledges that.”

“But he does believe that debates in the past have changed, dramatically, the race,” he continued.

The California representative said the Sanders campaign will “move forward” and to continue to advocate for its central issues, adding Sanders is “very committed to making his case in the debate Sunday.”

“I think he’s earned his right to make his case at the debate,” Khanna said.

“There are a lot of things he is passionate about in his vision for America, and he feels he owes it to the millions of working-class people who have supported him to continue to raise those issues and share his vision,” he added.

Biden gained at least 153 delegates in Tuesday's contests, although not all of the delegates have been allocated. The Vermont senator earned at least 89 delegates in the latest votes.

Currently, the former vice president leads Sanders in delegates, 823 to 663, but is still less than halfway to the 1,991 needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.

The races Washington state and North Dakota are still too close to declare a winner.