Pro-Trump group releasing new 'Quid Pro Quo Joe' ad ahead of Senate vote

One of the largest outside groups supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE’s reelection is releasing a new ad accusing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE and his son Hunter Biden of corruption ahead of a Senate vote on Wednesday to subpoena records about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine.

The Great America PAC, which has raised and spent more than $35 million in support of Trump, is putting six figures behind a new digital ad called “Quid Pro Quo Joe.”

“Why is the U.S. Senate investigating Joe Biden’s family?” the narrator says in the ad.

“Weeks after Joe Biden visits China as vice president, his son secures a private billion-dollar deal with the Bank of China. After Biden is named America’s top diplomat to Ukraine, his son lands another million dollar deal in Ukraine. Then Biden gets Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired before he can investigate. Instead of Quid Pro Quo Joe, America needs President Donald Trump.”

The ad comes as Biden has established himself as the likely Democratic presidential nominee following a string of primary victories over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) in the past 10 days.

The Trump campaign has stated that it intends to make Hunter Biden a primary focus of the president’s reelection campaign by alleging that he illicitly profited off of his father’s political connections. These allegations brought against Hunter Biden and his father played a significant role during President Trump's impeachment earlier on this year.

The GOP-controlled Senate is expected to vote in favor of a subpoena seeking records about Hunter Biden’s work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings on Wednesday.

Trump’s allies have argued that it was a conflict of interest for Joe Biden to be leading U.S. policy in Ukraine while his son was on the board of a major company in the country.

Republicans have also alleged that Biden sought to dismiss Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin to keep him from investigating Hunter Biden.

The Obama administration stated at the time that it sought to have Shokin removed as part of its efforts to root out corruption in Ukraine.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of the Bidens, although Trump’s allies say they intend to make the appearance of a conflict of interest a major theme in the potential general election fight between Biden and Trump.

“The controversy surrounding the shady business deals of Joe Biden’s family members is expanding and represents a tremendous liability for the Biden campaign,” said Ed Rollins, the chairman of the Great America PAC.

“Sadly, Democrats are being incredibly hypocritical by ignoring these troubling issues, especially after they tried to impeach the President Trump for far less. Luckily, the U.S. Senate is doing its job by investigating these matters, and Great America PAC will make sure voters know about this disturbing Biden family trend.”