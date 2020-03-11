Biden rolls out over a dozen congressional endorsements after latest primary wins

Joe Biden Joe BidenWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE rolled out more than a dozen new congressional endorsements for his White House bid after the he further solidified his primary lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) with wins in key states on Tuesday night.

The endorsements, including from several lawmakers who previously backed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergBiden takes command of Democratic race More than 50 mayors who once backed Bloomberg throw support behind Biden Michael Bloomberg is not our savior MORE, came after the former vice president trounced Sanders in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri, padding his delegate lead in the race. Sanders took North Dakota, while Washington state’s primary is still too close to call.

The support rolled in from Democratic Reps. Pete Aguilar Peter (Pete) Ray AguilarBiden rise calms Democratic jitters Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket The Hill's 12:30 Report: Roger Stone gets over three years in prison; Brutal night for Bloomberg MORE (Calif.), Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerExperts sound alarm over online scams against the elderly Chamber looks to support Democratic allies in 2020 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Roger Stone gets over three years in prison; Brutal night for Bloomberg MORE (N.J.), Raja Krishnamoorthi Subramanian (Raja) Raja KrishnamoorthiPelosi knocks Trump, accusing president of spreading falsehoods about coronavirus Hillicon Valley: Barr threatens tech's prized legal shield | House panel seeks information from Amazon's Ring | Trump DOJ backs Oracle in Supreme Court fight against Google | TikTok unveils new safety controls House subcommittee requests information from Ring about cooperation with police, local governments MORE (Ill.), Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyTrump, Congress struggle for economic deal under coronavirus threat Pelosi rejects calls to shutter Capitol: 'We are the captains of this ship' Democrats balk at Trump's payroll tax cut proposal MORE (N.Y.), Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathWarren endorsed by Black Lives Matter co-founder's Black to the Future Action Fund Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises The Hill's Campaign Report: Rising Klobuchar, Buttigieg face test in diverse states MORE (Ga.), Gregory Meeks Gregory Weldon MeeksDemocrats balk at Trump's payroll tax cut proposal The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Washington, Wall Street on edge about coronavirus Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win MORE (N.Y.), Donald Norcross Donald W. NorcrossHere are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment WHIP LIST: The 228 House Democrats backing an impeachment inquiry 2020 presidential endorsements MORE (N.J.), Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellJuan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Lawmakers grill Ticketmaster, StubHub execs over online ticketing Why Pearl Jam is wrong about the BOSS Act MORE (N.J.), Scott Peters Scott H. PetersThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Washington, Wall Street on edge about coronavirus Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win Chamber looks to support Democratic allies in 2020 MORE (Calif.), Max Rose Max RoseVulnerable Democrats fret over surging Sanders Rose, former FBI agent pen op-ed about the danger of global white nationalism: 'Terrorism is terrorism' MLB, Congress play hardball in fight over minor leagues MORE (N.Y.), Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushDemocratic lawmaker notes difference in response to his 'hoodie' protest and Gaetz's 'gas mask' Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Dems 'frustrated' by coronavirus response after briefing | Mulvaney claims press covering outbreak to take Trump down | Pence bolsters task force House approves bill banning flavored tobacco products MORE (Ill.), Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillElbow bumps, Spock salutes: How Congress is dealing with coronavirus Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Trump, Congress struggle for economic deal amid coronavirus threat | Pelosi rejects calls to shutter Capitol | Coronavirus emerges as 2020 flashpoint Pelosi rejects calls to shutter Capitol: 'We are the captains of this ship' MORE (N.J.) and Juan Vargas Juan C. VargasThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Pence taps health official to aid coronavirus response Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket Democrats press World Bank chief on meeting with Ukrainian president amid Trump pressure MORE (Calif.), as well as Stacey Plaskett Stacey PlaskettDemocratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises The Hill's Campaign Report: Rising Klobuchar, Buttigieg face test in diverse states Bloomberg builds momentum on Capitol Hill with new endorsements MORE, the congressional delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmakers cited Biden’s perceived electability against President Trump Donald John TrumpWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE in November and his ability to unite the country.

“Defeating Donald Trump and replacing his inept and corrupt government is our highest priority. I believe the candidate who can best win in November, deliver victories up and down the ballot, and fight for expansion of our health care, reversing climate change, and rebuilding our middle class is my friend Joe Biden,” said Pascrell.

“America needs a president with the integrity, experience and strength to unite our diverse nation while fighting for progressive Democratic priorities,” added Norcross. “Former Vice President Joe Biden exemplifies those values, and he's always stood up for working families in New Jersey and across the country.”

Biden currently has endorsements from more than 90 House members and 14 senators and boasts the broadest support of the remaining primary contenders from the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

The former vice president has emerged as the primary field’s front-runner after his campaign was left for dead following lackluster performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. His presidential ambitions were revived with a nearly 30-point win in South Carolina, followed by victories in 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states last week and more wins Tuesday night.

The winning streak has given Biden a hefty delegate lead over Sanders, and Biden indicated he would start looking to the general election in November with an appeal to the Vermont lawmaker’s supporters Tuesday night.

“I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion,” Biden said in Philadelphia. “We share a common goal, and together we'll defeat Donald Trump.”