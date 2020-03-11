Watch live: Sanders gives campaign update after disappointing losses

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) is slated to deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon following a disappointing set of results for his White House bid the previous night.

Sanders's campaign said that he would be giving "a campaign update" in his hometown of Burlington, Vt., following Tuesday's primaries in six states across the country.

The senator further trailed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE in the battle for delegates after Biden won Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho on Tuesday.

While Sanders picked up a victory in North Dakota, and the results in Washington state are too early to call, Biden's victories gave him command of the Democratic race.

Sanders's remarks are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch live above.