Clyburn urges Biden to pick black woman as running mate: 'African American women need to be rewarded' for loyalty

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) urged former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWebb: Coronavirus, culture, economics and politics Mellman: Is there a Sanders turnout surge? The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE on Wednesday to pick a black woman as his running mate to "reward" them for loyalty to the Democratic Party if he is its presidential nominee.

Clyburn, who endorsed Biden ahead of his South Carolina primary win late last month, told NPR, "I really believe that we've reached a point in this country where African American women need to be rewarded for the loyalty that they've given to this party."

He named a number of black women who he thinks would be good choices to share a ticket with Biden, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders Sanders's path narrows as losses mount Andrew Yang endorses Biden in 2020 race MORE (D-Calif.) and Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

Clyburn also mentioned Democratic Reps. Marcia Fudge Marcia Louise FudgeClyburn takes victory lap after Biden wins big on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden House approves bill banning flavored tobacco products MORE (Ohio), Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDemocratic Congresswoman Val Demings endorses Biden ahead of Florida primary The Hill's 12:30 Report: Super Tuesday fallout Trump set to confront his impeachment foes MORE (Fla.) and Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassAsian Pacific American Caucus vice chair 'shocked and dismayed' GOP leader referred to 'Chinese coronavirus' Clyburn takes victory lap after Biden wins big on Super Tuesday House passes historic legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime MORE (Calif.) as potential choices, as well as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Biden has said he could choose a female running mate, citing Abrams as someone who would be qualified.

The 2020 Democratic front-runner has also vowed to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if he's elected.

Exit polls from Edison Research found 61 percent of Democratic voters in South Carolina said Clyburn's endorsement of Biden was a significant factor in their voting choice, The Hill previously reported.