Kennedy said DSCC prevented him from helping Democrats flip GOP seats: report

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyBoston cancels St. Patrick's Day parade amid coronavirus concerns 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday The Hill's Campaign Report: Centrists rush behind Biden to stop Sanders MORE III’s (D-Mass.) Senate campaign said the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has prevented him from launching a group aimed at helping other Senate Democrats up for reelection, according to the Boston Globe.

Kennedy, who is locked in a contentious primary against sitting Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyCuomo challenges Purell, Amazon, eBay by introducing New York-made hand sanitizer Hillicon Valley: Barr offers principles to prevent online child exploitation | Facebook removes misleading Trump census ads | House passes bill banning TSA use of TikTok On The Money: Waters calls for resignation of two Wells Fargo directors, floats criminal referral for ex-CEO | Stocks plunge amid fresh coronavirus fears | Judge gives Dems one week to make move in Trump tax return case MORE (D-Mass.), planned to support Democratic Senate candidates Sara Gideon in Maine, Jaime Harrison in South Carolina, Cal Cunningham in North Carolina and Barbara Bollier in Kansas.

The congressman’s campaign made the pitch to the candidates on Tuesday, according to the Globe. The paper reported that the candidates were receptive to the plan but that the Kennedy campaign was later told by one of the Democratic campaigns that the DSCC, which is focused in part on defending incumbents, said that they could not team up with Kennedy in the proposed committee.

The DSCC declined to comment.

The Hill has reached out to the four Democratic campaigns for comment.

“Congressman Kennedy will continue to support efforts across the country to flip the Senate so Democrats have the votes to pass everything from climate action to gun violence legislation in 2021,” Kennedy campaign spokeswoman Emily Kaufman said in a statement to the Globe.

The DSCC has gotten behind Markey’s reelection bid.

“We’ve endorsed him publicly. We will be there to work with him and his team to ensure that they have the resources they need to get his message out,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoHegar advances to Democratic runoff in Texas Senate race Progressives hope Nevada offers roadmap for pro-union 2020 victory Kennedy, Markey spar over experience in first Senate primary debate MORE (Nev.), the chairwoman of the DSCC, said last year, referring to Markey.

Markey has also landed the endorsements of a number of other Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump criticizes congressional election security briefings over Schiff's involvement Congress debating ways to help boost economy hit by coronavirus Bullock announces run for Montana Senate seat MORE (D-N.Y.).

Kennedy also received endorsements from Democratic lawmakers: House Progressive Caucus Chairman Mark Pocan Mark William PocanAsian Pacific American Caucus vice chair 'shocked and dismayed' GOP leader referred to 'Chinese coronavirus' Coronavirus testing could cost some patients extra Biden rise calms Democratic jitters MORE (D-Wis.), civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis John LewisPelosi stands firm amid calls to close Capitol Pelosi rejects calls to shutter Capitol: 'We are the captains of this ship' Obama marks 55th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' march MORE (D-Ga.) and fourteen other House Democrats announced their support for Kennedy in January.

The congressman has pledged to bring generational change and a fresh perspective to the Senate as Washington remains divided on partisan lines. Kennedy has particularly focused on the issues of immigration and health care in the primary.

Markey, in turn, has touted his experience in Washington, pointing to a long list of achievements, including co-authoring the Green New Deal.