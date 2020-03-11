Warren expected to refrain from endorsing Biden, Sanders during primary: report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenAndrew Yang endorses Biden in 2020 race Ex-Warren staffers endorse Sanders The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden looks to stretch lead in Tuesday contests MORE (D-Mass.) is expected to withhold endorsing either remaining Democratic presidential candidates before the primary ends, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing several people close to Warren.

Warren will likely not endorse either Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or former Vice President Joe Biden before one is named the party nominee, according to the Times.

The Massachusetts senator ended her own presidential campaign shortly last week after failing to win in the early voting states. She said she would not immediately be endorsing a candidate.

Sanders’s platform is more similar to the progressive agenda Warren was pitching in her campaign. Biden, however, is building on his lead over Sanders after big wins in Tuesday night’s election following momentum he built after winning South Carolina and 10 out of 14 Super Tuesday states.

Warren has spoken with Biden once since Super Tuesday and has spoken with Sanders multiple times, the Times reported.

Some of Sanders’s supporters have been urging Warren to endorse Sanders, noting how the two have similar progressive policies.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who endorsed Sanders after ending his own long-shot presidential campaign, called on Warren to back Sanders on Tuesday.

“I deeply respect @ewarren. Our nation + our party is better + more progressive because of her leadership. Now our progressive movement needs her more than ever,” de Blasio tweeted. “Senator, if the shoe were on the other foot @BernieSanders would have already endorsed you. Please join us!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y), one of Sanders's most high-profile surrogates, told the Times she understood Warren's hesitation.

“I always want to see us come together as a progressive wing,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think that’s important and where we draw strength from.

"But at the same time, I come from the lens of an organizer," she continued. "And if someone doesn’t do what you want, you don’t blame them — you ask why. And you don’t demand that answer of that person — you reflect. And that reflection is where you can grow.”

Biden grew his delegate lead to about 150 over Sanders after wins in Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan and Idaho Tuesday night.

Sanders vowed Wednesday to continue his campaign despite his string of losses.